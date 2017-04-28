Cimpress NV to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cimpress NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.96. The business earned $550.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.58 million. Cimpress NV had a positive return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimpress NV in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cimpress NV in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Cimpress NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 3.62% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 639,805 shares. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

In related news, EVP Cornelius David Arends acquired 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of Cimpress NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $106,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,531,000 after buying an additional 822,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,277,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress NV by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,161,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

