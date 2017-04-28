Cimpress NV (CMPR) Given Hold Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“Results vs. consensus. Revenue came in at $551M (11% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $560M while EPS was ($1.38) vs. consensus’ ($0.24). EBITDA was $50.2M vs. consensus’ $73.5M, We note that bottom line performance was impacted by a lower margin (higher COGS, S&M expense), a $4M increase in earn-out related to the acquisition of WIRmachenDRUCK (WMD) and $9.6M in impairment.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cimpress NV in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 3.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,805 shares. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company’s market cap is $2.55 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.96. Cimpress NV had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $550.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Cimpress NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post ($0.13) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $106,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cornelius David Arends bought 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.20 per share, with a total value of $399,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 31.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cimpress NV during the third quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

