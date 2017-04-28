Cimpress NV (CMPR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cimpress NV earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 3.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,805 shares. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. The stock’s market cap is $2.55 billion.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.96. The company earned $550.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.58 million. Cimpress NV had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cimpress NV in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cimpress NV in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Cimpress NV news, EVP Cornelius David Arends bought 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $106,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress NV Company Profile

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

