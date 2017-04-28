Cimpress NV (CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress reported lackluster third-quarter fiscal 2017 results with a wider GAAP loss. Both revenues and loss for the reported quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. Margin pressures remain a significant headwind for the company as gross margin contracted to 51.2% from 54.9% in the year-ago period. Higher operating cost remains another challenge, while restructuring charges have further lowered the profitability. In addition, increased marketing and selling expenses to fend off competition from traditional graphic design and printing companies and other online suppliers have eroded margins. The company underperformed the industry in the last six months. However, management has decided to implement a radical change in the organizational structure by decentralizing operations in order to improve accountability for customer satisfaction and capital returns, simplify decision-making and improve the speed of execution.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cimpress NV in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimpress NV in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 3.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. 639,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.55 billion. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $550.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.58 million. Cimpress NV had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post ($0.13) EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress NV news, EVP Cornelius David Arends acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of Cimpress NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $106,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,145 shares in the company, valued at $947,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress NV during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cimpress NV by 31.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress NV by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress NV by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Cimpress NV by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 634,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after buying an additional 38,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

