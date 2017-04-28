Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) opened at 7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s market cap is $126.01 million.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post ($3.46) EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 12,900 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Forrest purchased 12,500 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

