Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Chunghwa Telecom Co. had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. (NYSE:CHT) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 127,759 shares of the company were exchanged. Chunghwa Telecom Co. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. during the third quarter worth $242,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. during the first quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 81.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chunghwa-telecom-co-ltd-cht-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Chunghwa Telecom Co.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.