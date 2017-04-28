Christopher L. Jones Sells 5,120 Shares of Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Stock

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $207,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 43.25 on Friday. Financial Engines Inc has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business earned $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Engines Inc will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/christopher-l-jones-sells-5120-shares-of-financial-engines-inc-fngn-stock-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Financial Engines by 109.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.