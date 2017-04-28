Christopher J. Speltz Sells 12,500 Shares of Bankrate Inc (RATE) Stock

Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) CEO Christopher J. Speltz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,951.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 463,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $943.76 million. Bankrate Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business earned $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bankrate Inc will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RATE. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bankrate in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankrate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bankrate in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bankrate in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankrate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RATE. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Bankrate by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 562,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 382,320 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankrate by 637.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 242,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankrate by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 103,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankrate by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bankrate by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankrate Company Profile

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

