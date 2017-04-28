Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $810,966.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,319.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $33,152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,308,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,740,000 after buying an additional 452,141 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,134,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 282,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/choice-hotels-international-inc-chh-receives-56-40-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) traded down 3.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 281,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.