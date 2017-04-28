Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2018 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-1-88-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts.html.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.74 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down 1.56% during trading on Thursday, hitting $474.47. The stock had a trading volume of 936,564 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $497.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.16 and its 200 day moving average is $410.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 558% compared to the average daily volume of 1,407 call options.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.