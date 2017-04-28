China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) traded down 0.99% on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,525 shares. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 21,781.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 156,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after buying an additional 2,043,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/china-unicom-hong-kong-limited-chu-receives-12-50-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses, enterprise businesses and international businesses. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.