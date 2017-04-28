China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Separately, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded China Telecom Co. Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,763 shares. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3512 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from China Telecom Co. Limited’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/china-telecom-co-limited-cha-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Co. Limited Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.