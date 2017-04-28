China Lodging Group, Ltd (HTHT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Lodging Group, Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Lodging Group, Limited is an economy hotel chain operator in China. The Company offers hotel products under three brands that are designed to target distinct groups of customers. The three brands are HanTing Seasons Hotel, HanTing Express Hotel, and HanTing Hi Inn. China Lodging Group, Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on China Lodging Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised China Lodging Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on China Lodging Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Lodging Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up 2.81% on Friday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 147,845 shares. China Lodging Group has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.42.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. China Lodging Group had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that China Lodging Group will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/china-lodging-group-ltd-htht-raised-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Lodging Group

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

Receive News & Ratings for China Lodging Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lodging Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.