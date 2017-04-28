China Life Insurance Co (LFC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Life Insurance Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFC. Bank of America Corp lowered China Life Insurance Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Life Insurance Co from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc raised China Life Insurance Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised China Life Insurance Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,074 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. China Life Insurance Co has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.32.

About China Life Insurance Co

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through four segments: life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and other.

