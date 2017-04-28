Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “CMRX is developing brincidofovir as an inhibitor of several DNA viruses.””

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 2.76% on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,533 shares. The firm’s market cap is $278.40 million. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 1,451.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post ($1.67) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chimerix-inc-cmrx-rating-reiterated-by-cowen-and-company.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chimerix by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chimerix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Chimerix by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its lead compound, brincidofovir, is in development as an oral and intravenous (IV) formulation for the prevention and treatment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) viruses, including smallpox, adenoviruses (AdV), and the human herpesviruses.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.