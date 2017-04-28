Insider Selling: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) insider Edgar C. Ray sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) opened at 30.70 on Friday. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company’s market cap is $3.08 billion.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.63. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 2.51%. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,708,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,910,000 after buying an additional 292,225 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 79,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,553,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,016,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

