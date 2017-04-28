Chevron Co. (CVX) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $120.46 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) opened at 105.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.67 billion. Chevron has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 17.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Agran Libbie boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 96,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 42,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

