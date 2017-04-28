Chevron Co. (CVX) Announces Earnings Results

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. 6,848,413 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $201.99 billion. Chevron has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $100.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

