PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Cut by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,417,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,989,000 after buying an additional 1,656,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.97.

In related news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

