Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. Chesapeake Utilities posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company earned $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chesapeake-utilities-co-cpk-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-47-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $96,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine B. Bittner sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,118 shares of company stock worth $283,720. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3,095.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.