Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Share Price

Media headlines about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Lodging Trust earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) traded down 2.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 68,165 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.