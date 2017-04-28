Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,764 call options.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,278,267 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The stock’s market cap is $10.54 billion. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company earned $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 735.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

