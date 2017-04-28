Chemical Financial (CHFC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemical Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded down 1.3081% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.3425. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,206 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8168 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.51 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

In other news, Director James R. Fitterling bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $178,153.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,468 shares of company stock worth $3,134,972. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

