Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.01. 1,121,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm earned $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.