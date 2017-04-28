Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.64 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY17 guidance to $5.05-5.25 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,975 shares. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Vetr lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.