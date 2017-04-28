Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.36% on Friday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,975 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company earned $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.41 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

