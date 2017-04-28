Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Share Price

Press coverage about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) traded down 1.91% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 133,578 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.54 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/chatham-lodging-trust-cldt-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.