CEVA (CEVA) Getting Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a news impact score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) opened at 36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.82. CEVA has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. CEVA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company earned $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

