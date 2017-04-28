Cervus Equipment Corp (CVL) Receives C$14.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cervus Equipment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) opened at 15.20 on Friday. Cervus Equipment Corp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Cervus Equipment Corp Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corp is engaged in the sale, after-sale service and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction and industrial equipment. The Company acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, material handling and transportation equipment dealerships. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial, and Transportation.

