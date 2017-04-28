CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Receives $26.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,351 shares. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.24%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

