Cencosud SA (CNCO) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Cencosud SA (NYSE:CNCO) has trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cencosud SA earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Cencosud SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Cencosud SA (NYSE:CNCO) opened at 8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.79. Cencosud SA has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

