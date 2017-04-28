Cempra Inc (CEMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,196,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,000 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $3.85.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded shares of Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of Cempra from $2.65 to $3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

In related news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter worth $631,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter worth $9,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cempra by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 42,062 shares during the period. CAM Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Cempra by 22.7% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 896,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after buying an additional 166,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cempra by 43.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 120,747 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The stock’s market cap is $225.29 million.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

