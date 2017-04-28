Cempra Inc (CEMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 678.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded up 11.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,633 shares. The company’s market cap is $225.29 million. Cempra has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

In other Cempra news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cempra during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. CAM Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Cempra by 22.7% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 896,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after buying an additional 166,170 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cempra by 43.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 120,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Vetr raised Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

