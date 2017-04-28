Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company earned $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 7,033,183 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $387,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,809,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,400,000 after buying an additional 4,525,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,820,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 5,949,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,822,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after buying an additional 10,489,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $87,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.64 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

