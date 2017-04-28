Analysts Set Celestica Inc (CLS) PT at $13.28

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) opened at 14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,220,000 after buying an additional 1,757,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Celestica by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,918,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $28,294,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Celestica by 55.2% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 19.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

