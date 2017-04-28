Celanese Co. (CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) traded down 0.859% during trading on Friday, reaching $87.155. 336,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.186 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. Celanese has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $204,170.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the third quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

