CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBS in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix forecasts that the media conglomerate will earn $5.43 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CBS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cbs-co-cbs-expected-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-5-43-per-share.html.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,092 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.66. CBS has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Tu sold 28,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $1,938,422.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $2,161,135.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,695.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of CBS by 42.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 203,779 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of CBS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,486 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of CBS by 146.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 74,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 14.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,104,174 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $145,945,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.