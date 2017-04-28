Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact CBS (CBS) Share Price

News headlines about CBS (NYSE:CBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the media conglomerate an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded down 0.33% on Friday, reaching $66.12. 490,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. CBS has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.66.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. CBS had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that CBS will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, February 6th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,161,135.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,695.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,641,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,580 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,641 shares of company stock worth $8,741,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

