CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) opened at 7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

