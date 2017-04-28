CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 224,698 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. CBIZ has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,517,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,543,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after buying an additional 118,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

