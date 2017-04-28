Cavium Inc (CAVM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

CAVM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cavium from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Cavium from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating on shares of Cavium in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Cavium from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded down 6.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 1,484,033 shares of the company were exchanged. Cavium has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock’s market cap is $4.67 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.22 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavium will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $4,451,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,045 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $627,554,000 after buying an additional 1,277,223 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 452.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 969,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 793,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 582.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after buying an additional 644,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,718,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $100,021,000 after buying an additional 498,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at $22,342,000.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

