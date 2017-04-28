Cavium Inc (CAVM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

“CAVM posted its fourth consecutive beat-and-raise quarter with strength across all areas of its business. The core embedded business remains strong and positive contributions from the recently acquired QLogic may result in that business exceeding management’s initial 8% initial growth target for 2017.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAVM. Argus raised their target price on Cavium from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Cavium in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp reissued a buy rating on shares of Cavium in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cavium in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cavium in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavium presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.64.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded down 6.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,111 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.67 billion. Cavium has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.22 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. Cavium’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavium will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavium news, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 12,500 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $4,451,594.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,045 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 47,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavium during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 21.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 428,963 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

