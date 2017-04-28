Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $6.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 5.01 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.63) by $0.95. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,012.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. The firm earned $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post ($17.38) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.21% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

