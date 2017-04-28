Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $106.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter’s, Inc. is a leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally and through Company-operated stores and on-line at carters.com and oshkoshbgosh.com. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, and its Genuine Kids, Just One You, and Precious Firsts brands are available at Target. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price target on Carter's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. FBR & Co set a $111.00 price target on Carter's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carter's in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.55.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) traded down 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,946 shares. Carter's has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm earned $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.98 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 7.78%. Carter's’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter's will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carter's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carter's by 168.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,759,000 after buying an additional 374,387 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter's during the first quarter worth approximately $27,853,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter's by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,893,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

