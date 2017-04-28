Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

CRZO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 2.33% on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,186,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $43.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock’s market cap is $1.64 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $156,348.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and sold 161,878 shares valued at $4,610,778. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,987,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,676,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,599,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,179,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,121,000 after buying an additional 334,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 350.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 397,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 309,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $12,147,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.