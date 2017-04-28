Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 97,058 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $455.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business earned $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $150,152.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Raymond Schenck acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061 shares in the company, valued at $53,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

