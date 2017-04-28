Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Carrefour Sa Spon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC lowered Carrefour Sa Spon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Carrefour Sa Spon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) traded up 0.743% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.745. The company had a trading volume of 140,599 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.008. Carrefour Sa Spon has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

