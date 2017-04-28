Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company earned $857.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.50 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) traded down 6.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,841,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.77. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $116.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

