Cargojet Inc (CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 23,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.82.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 28,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.12, for a total transaction of C$1,330,008.56. Also, insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.70, for a total transaction of C$88,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,145 over the last quarter.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

