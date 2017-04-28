Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have trended very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cardtronics PLC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) opened at 43.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76. Cardtronics PLC has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Cardtronics PLC had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm earned $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Rathgaber sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $326,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,720,093.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardtronics PLC Company Profile

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

